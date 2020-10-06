Previous
Day 280 Sunrise Sky by bubblequeen
280 / 365

Day 280 Sunrise Sky

I was unable to go for my early morning walk this morning due to a work commitment that went on till well past supper time. However I did manage to catch this wonderful sky from our deck early this morning. What a wonderful way to start my day!
6th October 2020

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
FBailey ace
How lovely
October 6th, 2020  
