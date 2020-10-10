Previous
Day 284 Fly like a Bird by bubblequeen
Day 284

Day 284 Fly like a Bird

We walk by this majestic bird most mornings, this morning the sun was highlighting the leaves perfectly. "Mood"
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Melvina McCaw

