285 / 365
Day 285 Not my Reality
I have been given a fun challenge this week and lam really looking forward to it. The challenge is "Tell a Lie" it is said the "Camera Never Lies" prove it wrong.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Tags
ball
,
lens
,
colours
,
fall
,
365project
,
lie
