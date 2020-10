Day 287 Fireworks Over the Bay

For several years now my husband and I take a boat cruise on the 1st of July, at the end of the tour the boat moors out in the bay and we get to watch the fireworks over the water. The boat is not always steady and it is hard to get a nice crisp image. "Tell a Lie" It is said the "Camera Never Les" Prove it wrong. This however is not a picture of fireworks but a Christmas Decoration.