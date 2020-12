Day 348 Love at First Sight

Another tribute to Edward Weston. Those of you who have followed my work for a while will remember I am a collector of all sorts of things. I started collecting shells as small mementoes of my travels, then because I was drawn to their shapes, colours or textures...what can I say simply am fascinated with shells.

These two shells sit on a shelf next to my computer as I find their texture and shapes most inspiring!