Day 350 Pearls of Wisdom by bubblequeen
350 / 365

Day 350 Pearls of Wisdom

Just playing around with another still life and an new scrim I made.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
95% complete

