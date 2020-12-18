Day 352 Off to Work We Go

Cold enough for bubbles today but I was bored with the patterns so just kept adding bubbles to the bubbles and finally came up with this creation. You can make of it what you will but to me it looks like someone heading out to work with either a child or back pack on their back and certainly dressed for a cold winter day. My computer is acting up so I will not be able to view your images for a day or to but look forward to doing so when I get mine fixed. This is being sent from my office computer....Shhh!.