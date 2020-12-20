Day 354 A Light Dusting

We had a lovely dusting of snow last night so this image was taken late last night not today but I just wanted to share it with you. We have a large fir tree at the front of our house and it is decorated with large ornaments each winter. It is fun seeing the smiles on peoples faces as they walk past it. Last year someone even added a few ornaments, and so we made sure to add them this year as well. It is lit only by the street lamp close by.

I hope to be able to have some time tomorrow to view all your images for the past three days.