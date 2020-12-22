Previous
Next
Day 356 Enjoy the Warmth of the Candles Glow by bubblequeen
356 / 365

Day 356 Enjoy the Warmth of the Candles Glow

Sharing a little Holiday Joy!

I should be back to commenting by tomorrow so sorry for the delay.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise