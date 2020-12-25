Previous
Next
Day 359 The Beauty of Snow by bubblequeen
359 / 365

Day 359 The Beauty of Snow

Hope Everyone has had a wonderful day with warm thought of loved ones and knowing that if we all do our part this soon will be over.
Merry Christmas from our Home to Yours!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise