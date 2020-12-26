Previous
Day 360 "Snow Machine" by bubblequeen
360 / 365

Day 360 "Snow Machine"

We received and additional 30cm or more overnight and so I think it might be time to take out the Snow Machine and give it a spin....what do you think.
26th December 2020

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
98% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
This is great. Fav
December 26th, 2020  
