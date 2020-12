Day 361 Frost Fairy

Today image is a challenge to your imagination, my husband couldn't see her can you? We have a friend staying with us who slips out to the front porch for a smoke every now and then and this has created a little extra moisture on the windows. Today as I was going out to take another image of the 40+cm of snow we received over the past few days I saw this lovely little frost fairy and tried to capture her. She became quite flustered and started to fly away just as I snapped the image.