Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
362 / 365
Day 362 Days of Yore
This was a lot harder to do than I had anticipated. After many tries and much editing I finally settled on this one. It was a real tossup between colour and B&W.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
362
photos
50
followers
46
following
99% complete
View this month »
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
28th December 2020 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
365project
,
ornaments
Lin
ace
This is gorgeous - and I really love the black/white.
December 29th, 2020
GaryW
I like the B&W!
December 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close