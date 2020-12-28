Previous
Next
Day 362 Days of Yore by bubblequeen
362 / 365

Day 362 Days of Yore

This was a lot harder to do than I had anticipated. After many tries and much editing I finally settled on this one. It was a real tossup between colour and B&W.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
This is gorgeous - and I really love the black/white.
December 29th, 2020  
GaryW
I like the B&W!
December 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise