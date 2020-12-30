Previous
Next
Day 364 Strangers in the Area by bubblequeen
364 / 365

Day 364 Strangers in the Area

Definelty not the best capture ever but we were so excited to see a flock of Bohemian Waxwings in our neighbourhood I had to try capture them even if they were in a tree across the street.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise