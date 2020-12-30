Sign up
Day 364 Strangers in the Area
Definelty not the best capture ever but we were so excited to see a flock of Bohemian Waxwings in our neighbourhood I had to try capture them even if they were in a tree across the street.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Tags
birds
,
365projcet
,
bohemianwaxwings
