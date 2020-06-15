Previous
. by buckshot_thriller
1 / 365

.

Today: I set out to do..
-laundry
-homework
-bake cookies
-Remember that people care about me

Tomorrow: I set out to..
-attend another day of class
-Sending Mike another cat pic

Every time I get finished eating something delicious and unhealthy, I pretend my chubby tummy is a baby.. lay my hand on it and grin.
Chatreya Fernandez

@buckshot_thriller
