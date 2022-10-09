Previous
No bigger that a pin head! by bugsy365
63 / 365

No bigger that a pin head!

Rather awful weather, came up in the compost
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Heather Colgate

@bugsy365
17% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is a super macro - and that translucent stem is divine. I just posted a fungi too!
October 9th, 2022  
