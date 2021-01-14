Sign up
Photo 1070
Robin 3
Robin 1
&
Robin 2
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
1
0
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
3479
photos
112
followers
135
following
293% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Additions
Camera
DSC-H400
Taken
15th January 2021 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
robin
Kathy A
ace
Great mix of the two
January 16th, 2021
