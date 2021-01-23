Sign up
Photo 1075
Water Mill 2
Another shot of todays
water mill
, showing the wheel in more detail.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
Photo Details
Tags
water
,
wycombe
,
mill
,
watermill
,
pann
