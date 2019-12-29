Sign up
Photo 2262
Happy New Year
Hi 365, I have not been on here much in 2019 but hope to be back a little more throughout 2020.
I finished last years challenge to walk 1,000 miles in 2019 on the 29th Dec and I have signed up again for this year.
Walk1000Miles
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
Tags
walk1000miles
Kathy A
ace
Well done on achieving the 1,000 miles and good luck with the next 1,000.
January 1st, 2020
