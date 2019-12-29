Previous
Happy New Year by bulldog
Photo 2262

Happy New Year

Hi 365, I have not been on here much in 2019 but hope to be back a little more throughout 2020.
I finished last years challenge to walk 1,000 miles in 2019 on the 29th Dec and I have signed up again for this year.
Walk1000Miles
Kathy A ace
Well done on achieving the 1,000 miles and good luck with the next 1,000.
January 1st, 2020  
