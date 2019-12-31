Previous
Puddle Jumping by bulldog
Puddle Jumping

On todays walk (5th Jan), I taught Mrs B the art of Puddle Jumping and the happiness it brings.
📸 Bulldog 📷

ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
Kathy A ace
I hope you both had lots of fun
January 6th, 2020  
