Photo 2264
Puddle Jumping
On todays walk (5th Jan), I taught Mrs B the art of Puddle Jumping and the happiness it brings.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
3408
photos
123
followers
146
following
621% complete
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Daily Photos
Camera
COOLPIX S9900
Tags
jumping
,
puddle
Kathy A
ace
I hope you both had lots of fun
January 6th, 2020
