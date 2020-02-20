Previous
The Forest Tower by bulldog
The Forest Tower

Height: 45 meters
Ramp length: 650 meters
Materials: Corten steel and oak
Ramp circles: 12
Weight: Approx. 600 tons
Boards: 7.750
