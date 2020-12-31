Previous
Happy New Year by bulldog
Photo 2320

Happy New Year

Hi and Happy New year to all my old friends here on the 365 Project.
I have not kept up with this ptoject of the past few years but I have missed it and aim to join in a lot more throughout 2021.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

📸 Bulldog 📷

ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
Pam Knowler ace
Good to see you posting Bulldog!! Happy New Year to you and yours!!
January 1st, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Lovely photo of this cute little guy. Good to see you back Graham
January 1st, 2021  
