Photo 2320
Happy New Year
Hi and Happy New year to all my old friends here on the 365 Project.
I have not kept up with this ptoject of the past few years but I have missed it and aim to join in a lot more throughout 2021.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Bulldog
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
Pam Knowler
ace
Good to see you posting Bulldog!! Happy New Year to you and yours!!
January 1st, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Lovely photo of this cute little guy. Good to see you back Graham
January 1st, 2021
