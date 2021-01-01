Sign up
Photo 2321
Monkeys
Not only have I returned to this progect for 2021, I have also signed up for my third year of the
Walk 1000 Miles
in a year and this shot from Cliveden NT was taken on my first walk of 2021
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
Photo Details
Album
365 Daily Photos
Camera
DSC-H400
Taken
1st January 2021 12:34pm
Tags
monkey
,
monkeys
,
statue
,
cliveden
LucyDolittle
ace
Wow that’s an amazing challenge and great to log your walks on 365. Look forward to seeing your adventures along the way
January 2nd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Very cool statues and good luck walking the 1000 miles
January 2nd, 2021
