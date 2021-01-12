Previous
Red Kite by bulldog
Photo 2332

Red Kite

Following a very muddy walk, this little fella way circling as I walked back home and the perched in this tree, almost waiting for his photo to be taken.
This is stange as normally they bugger off as soon as I get the camera out.
12th January 2021

📸 Bulldog 📷

@bulldog
