Photo 2332
Red Kite
Following a very muddy walk, this little fella way circling as I walked back home and the perched in this tree, almost waiting for his photo to be taken.
This is stange as normally they bugger off as soon as I get the camera out.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
red
perch
kite
