Photo 2341
Perched
This young Red Kite sits in this tree most morning and unlike other Kites he has not yet learnt the art of buggering off the minute I get the camera out.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
3489
photos
110
followers
135
following
red
perch
kite
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
January 22nd, 2021
