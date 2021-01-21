Previous
Perched by bulldog
Photo 2341

Perched

This young Red Kite sits in this tree most morning and unlike other Kites he has not yet learnt the art of buggering off the minute I get the camera out.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

📸 Bulldog 📷

Wonderful capture.
Wonderful capture.
January 22nd, 2021  
