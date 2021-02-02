Sign up
Photo 2353
A Kettle Of Red Kites
All the birds were following my on my walk this morning. A pair of Robins hopped along with me for about 1/2 mile, then blue tits, song thrush, black birds and finally this Kettle of Red Kites perched in a tree.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
3507
photos
110
followers
135
following
2
1
365 Daily Photos
DSC-H400
2nd February 2021 8:11am
red
birds
kettle
perch
kites
perched
JackieR
ace
Now that is some RSPB Garden Bird Count!!!
Had no idea a collective noun for kites is a kettle or that they gather together in trees!
February 2nd, 2021
