A Kettle Of Red Kites by bulldog
Photo 2353

A Kettle Of Red Kites

All the birds were following my on my walk this morning. A pair of Robins hopped along with me for about 1/2 mile, then blue tits, song thrush, black birds and finally this Kettle of Red Kites perched in a tree.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

📸 Bulldog 📷

@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Now that is some RSPB Garden Bird Count!!!

Had no idea a collective noun for kites is a kettle or that they gather together in trees!
February 2nd, 2021  
