Do Bears Shit In The Woods? by bulldog
Photo 2369

Do Bears Shit In The Woods?

This one does but we bagged it and binned it.
This was Bears first visit to our local woods, we had a great walk.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

@bulldog
