Sheepz

First visit to the local farm in. The farmer was in the shed with the cows so they were mooing a lot and she didn't understand, making her very worried.

We got past them and around the field to one a knew had sheep in (brave me).

She saw them and just stood looking at them for a while. I don't think she has ever see cows or sheep before.

A few treats and we were off again, to finish our 2.5 mile walk.