Photo 2387
Flock Of Seagulls
I live in the Chilterns which is possibly the furthest point from the sea in all directions and yet the sea gull have made thier way here?
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
Tags
of
,
seagulls
,
flock
