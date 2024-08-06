Previous
The fastest milk float in the west? by bunnymadmeg
118 / 365

The fastest milk float in the west?

Called Ernie, this shuttle bus at Shugborough Estate was bought thanks to Premium Bonds - not a tribute to Benny Hill!
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Meg Vickers

@bunnymadmeg
