Bowling Ball in the Bag Kinda Day by burkch
80 / 365

Bowling Ball in the Bag Kinda Day

Carried the bowling ball in my bike pannier today, made it to bowling, first game suffered a bit though (I think due to lack of energy at first), second and third made a comeback though.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

