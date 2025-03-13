Previous
Daughter sells raffle ticket to dad, dad wins raffle by burkch
Daughter sells raffle ticket to dad, dad wins raffle

But someone else picked the ticket from the bucket, no fishy business just happy happenstance.
13th March 2025

