Cuddles by burradventures
25 / 365

Cuddles

I love how comfortable cuddling with this man is. Only picture I took all day. Spent our Sunday just enjoying us time and relaxing. Was absolutely wonderful!
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Shailee Burr

@burradventures
