Steak! by burradventures
27 / 365

Steak!

This boy loves his smoked meats! Ribs, steak, chicken, sausages. Anything! 2 days in a row asked for steak for lunch.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Shailee Burr

@burradventures
