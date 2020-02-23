Previous
Pretzels by burradventures
38 / 365

Pretzels

Made chocolate covered pretzels today as a mini at home date with Josh. They are such a yummy treat!
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Shailee Burr

@burradventures
