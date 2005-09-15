At Dubai Business and Tax Advisors (DBTA), we go beyond paperwork. As your trusted business tax advisor and setup partner, we guide you through every stage of establishing your company in Dubai, from business license in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, to corporate bank account opening, to tax and compliance advisory services. Our seasoned consultants ensure your structure is efficient, compliant, and ready for growth, helping you unlock business tax benefits, reduce risk, and achieve long-term success.