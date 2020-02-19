Previous
Happiness by busylady
Photo 2059

Happiness

FoR February week 3 portraits. This is our youngest grandson Monty with nanny Peggy taken last year. Let's hope we can get together with family members again soon.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Mave
Lovely shot Judith
February 20th, 2021  
