Discuss
Photo 2059
Happiness
FoR February week 3 portraits. This is our youngest grandson Monty with nanny Peggy taken last year. Let's hope we can get together with family members again soon.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
7
1
365
Canon EOS 650D
13th September 2020 12:15pm
Tags
b&w
,
baby
,
happiness
,
nanny
,
grandson
Mave
Lovely shot Judith
February 20th, 2021
