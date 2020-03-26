Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2068
Birthday bouquet
A beautiful bouquet to mark my birthday last week.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
3
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PRA-LX1
Taken
26th March 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
birthday
,
bouquet
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
March 26th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful colours Judith, belated birthday greetings!
March 26th, 2020
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Lovely colours indeed, happy belated birthday
March 26th, 2020
