Birthday bouquet by busylady
Photo 2068

Birthday bouquet

A beautiful bouquet to mark my birthday last week.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
March 26th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful colours Judith, belated birthday greetings!
March 26th, 2020  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely colours indeed, happy belated birthday
March 26th, 2020  
