Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2071
Reflections acoss the river
One of my favourite walks from home is to this area of communal land known as the Pightle. When the wind is still the view towards the millenium is well worth the early morning walk.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
2072
photos
90
followers
112
following
567% complete
View this month »
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PRA-LX1
Taken
8th April 2020 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
It really is the best when it comes to good photography! fav
April 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close