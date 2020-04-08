Previous
Reflections acoss the river by busylady
Photo 2071

Reflections acoss the river

One of my favourite walks from home is to this area of communal land known as the Pightle. When the wind is still the view towards the millenium is well worth the early morning walk.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Judith Johnson

I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Maggiemae ace
It really is the best when it comes to good photography! fav
April 11th, 2020  
