Hail Weston ford

We did a bike ride to the pretty village of Hail Weston yesterday. It's just about two miles away so I think it qualifies for being close to home. Peter braved going through the water but I took my bike up the steps and over the bridge - chicken! You can see how easy it can be when the river is high for people to take their cars off to the right and end up in the river. Many people have done that and found themselves in deep water - liiterally!