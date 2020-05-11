Previous
Aquilegia by busylady
Photo 2087

Aquilegia

I'm trying out using manual settings in the garden to give me a better understanding of the camera settings.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
May 14th, 2020  
