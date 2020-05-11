Sign up
Photo 2087
Aquilegia
I'm trying out using manual settings in the garden to give me a better understanding of the camera settings.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
2089
photos
89
followers
111
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
11th May 2020 3:50pm
Tags
purple
,
aquilegia
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
May 14th, 2020
