Eastern tent moth caterpillars

We went out for a cycle ride around the nearby villages this afternoon and came across this fascinating sight. Most of the caterpillars were on the shady side of the 'tent', so Peter encouraged it to one side so that I could capture the cluster of busy caterpillars.

3 good things, sunny weather, nature at it's best and cycling along the country lines with very little traffic. Oh and thanks for sending my chive flowers and the rabbits to the popular page!