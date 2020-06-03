Previous
Cliff Richard rose 2 by busylady
Taken two days later this pretty rose was harbouring a very sleepy bee or a very unwell bee. He's not there now so maybe just exhausted!
Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous rose!
June 3rd, 2020  
