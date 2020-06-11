Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2109
Can you see him?
We took our Grandson on a bike ride this afternoon and came across hundreds of these tiny brown frogs crossing the path. Henry was fascinated and wanted to 'save' one or two by putting them nearer to the water. We spent a lont time watching them!
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Photo Details
Tags
frog
path
gravel
tiny
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
Great camouflage
June 11th, 2020
