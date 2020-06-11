Previous
Can you see him? by busylady
Photo 2109

Can you see him?

We took our Grandson on a bike ride this afternoon and came across hundreds of these tiny brown frogs crossing the path. Henry was fascinated and wanted to 'save' one or two by putting them nearer to the water. We spent a lont time watching them!
Judith Johnson

Photo Details

Bob Zwolinsky ace
Great camouflage
June 11th, 2020  
