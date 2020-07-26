Sign up
Photo 2134
Sunflower in the meadow
This sunflower stands tall amongst the cornflowers and daisies in the wildflower meadow. The path along the back goes from the town park to a village church and is popular with walkers, dog walkers and cyclists.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
sunflower
meadow
wildflowers
Dianne
A gorgeous image.
July 28th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow that sunflower meant to be on the front line!!
July 28th, 2020
