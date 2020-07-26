Previous
Sunflower in the meadow by busylady
Sunflower in the meadow

This sunflower stands tall amongst the cornflowers and daisies in the wildflower meadow. The path along the back goes from the town park to a village church and is popular with walkers, dog walkers and cyclists.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Dianne
A gorgeous image.
July 28th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that sunflower meant to be on the front line!!
July 28th, 2020  
