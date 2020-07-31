Sign up
Photo 2136
Thistle
These thistles were growing along the cycle track so I just had to stop and take a picture
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
365
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
30th July 2020 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
close-up
,
thistle
Pam Knowler
ace
I love the pop out purple colour of the thistles in the hedgerows.
August 2nd, 2020
