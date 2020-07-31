Previous
Thistle by busylady
Photo 2136

Thistle

These thistles were growing along the cycle track so I just had to stop and take a picture
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Pam Knowler ace
I love the pop out purple colour of the thistles in the hedgerows.
August 2nd, 2020  
