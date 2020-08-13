Sign up
Photo 2145
Pink rose on white
Just a broken rose from the garden captured on a white table after the rain.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
1
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
raindrops
Sarah Bremner
ace
Perfectly beautiful! So nice to have rescued this!
August 15th, 2020
