Photo 2158
Alpaca
I went off to find the alpacas at the Houghton Mill site and found them quite close to the fence. I managed to catch this one before he turned away and started chewing the grass, refusing to show me his face again.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
Tags
chewing
,
alpaca
