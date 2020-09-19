Previous
Alpaca by busylady
Photo 2158

Alpaca

I went off to find the alpacas at the Houghton Mill site and found them quite close to the fence. I managed to catch this one before he turned away and started chewing the grass, refusing to show me his face again.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
