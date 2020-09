Sparkling after the fire

We have had the de-contaminators in all week, working their socks off to rid our house of the grime left on the walls and surfaces after our living room fire. They are very professional and my house has never looked so clean! They are cleaning every wall, ceiling, picture, window, door and anything else they can find. I am so grateful and pleased that we we decided to go ahead with the claim on the buildings insurance, as many of the rooms downstairs will be covered for redecorating.