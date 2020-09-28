Previous
Next
A splash of colour by busylady
Photo 2164

A splash of colour

To brighten your day - one of the dahlias at Wrest Park.
3 good things 1) A game of tennis this morning, 2nd since March.
2) Time in the garden planting some new plants
3) Home-made spag bol for tea from the freezer.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Catherine P
Fav! love the bright colours and your pov
September 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise